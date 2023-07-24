Tarek El Moussa Reveals Major Muscle Transformation After Recent Life Changes

Tarek El Moussa has revealed a major muscle transformation he's gone through after some recent life changes. In honor of "Transformation Thursday," El Moussa shared a photo of him flexing his bicep, as well as an old photo "from 2 years ago" where is looked noticeably different. "Yes this was a photo taken by the paparazzi."

He then explained that "the reason I'm sharing it is because it shows me coming out of a yoga class with my wife and is PROOF that sometimes you think you're doing the right thing but what you actually need is redirection in order to see growth. In that photo I was doing some hot yoga, wasn't really on any kind of schedule, wasn't tracking my protein intake, and didn't really have any guidance. NOW I'm up early every AM to workout, I have a solid routine (thanks to Sean Torbati), I'm taking the right supplements, I'm eating the right food & Hot yoga 1-2 times a week which is so good for my mental & physical state."

El Moussa then offered, "It all comes down to motivation and perseverance... How bad do you want to feel good?? Once I realized how BADLY I wanted to feel good and be healthy- for myself, my wife, my kids, and my longevity- was the second I put my head down and got to work!! What about you?? Who's with me??!"

Maybe the biggest change in El Moussa's life lately was the birth of his new baby, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, in February. The couple first shared the news on Instagram, with Us Weekly later publishing a special message from the doting dad. "Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time," Tarek said.

"Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor," he continued. "I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother." Tarek went on to say that their baby's birth was "truly a special moment" for both him and Heather. "We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5," he continued. "My heart has grown even bigger and I'm feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet." Notably, this is the first child for Heather Rae, and the third for Tarek. He shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christine Hall.