Tarek El Moussa Shares Powerful Message Of Hope And Survival On Instagram

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has undoubtedly had a whirlwind of a year.

He recently posted a heartfelt message about his highs and lows lately on Instagram and opened about how his struggle to regain his health after a cancer battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought I would share this with everyone…to truly understand how absolutely sick I was,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself during his most difficult times fighting the illness.

“This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate. The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived. I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day.”

The father of two added, “This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers…I had a 60-pound weight swing from my illnesses. I’m proud to say that I didn’t quit and I’m in the best shape of my life!!”

Tarek had a final message of hope for his fans and followers who also find themselves going through a dark time.

“For everyone struggling right now from any situation, remember, keep your head up and don’t quit! There is a light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!”

Tarek is currently co-parenting with his ex, Christina El Moussa, and the two are still filming for upcoming seasons of their hit reality show Flip or Flop.

Recently the pair were spotted with famous life coach Tim Storey to start some conscious uncoupling. As the pair will be a part of each others lives because of the kids, it appears they are attempting to become more amicable and finding a new way to get over each other in a healthy manner.

More News:

[H/T E! News]