Tarek and Christina El Moussa Meet With Famous Life Coach Tim Storey For Help

HGTV stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are looking to split in a moral way. According to TMZ the couple are looking to take a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s book and meet with a famous life coach for conscious uncoupling.

For those unfamiliar with conscious uncoupling, it is described as something that “brings wholeness to the spirits of both people who choose to recognize each other as their teacher.” It’s basically the opposite of the blame game, and it’s a way to dissolve animosity and make co-parenting easier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tactic isn’t just for divorces and separations, but also applies to long-term relationships and domestic partnerships where you have children together, or otherwise share a life together with joint assets, finances or property.

Sources close to the divorcing Flip or Flop stars told the publication that the pair had dinner Monday with Tim Storey in Orange County to talk about their split. Apparently, the sit-down was all Tarek’s idea, because Tim’s been helping him cope with the divorce.

Christina took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Tarek with Storey. She captioned the pic, “Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight … big things in store for us all.”

Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight … big things in store for us all 💙🙏🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Tarek wanted to bring Christina in to the mix to discuss their co-parenting and friendship, and they didn’t record the meeting for their HGTV show. TMZ said the goal is not to get back together but to separate amicably.

Storey’s apparently has an impressive resume, having worked with a-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West and Charlie Sheen. He’s even had a guest spot with Oprah.

More News:

[H/T TMZ]