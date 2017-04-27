Watch: Tad Cummins Told His Wife He Had a Sexual Relationship With Elizabeth Thomas

Jill Cummins, the wife of a teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student, says he told her they “slept together,” Inside Edition reports.

Jill filed for divorce after her husband, Tad Cummins, kidnapped his former student, Elizabeth Thomas, last month.

Jill revealed that her husband called her from jail days after his arrest.

“I said, ‘Well, did you sleep with her?’ And he said, ‘Yes I did,’ ” Jill said in an interview. “And I didn’t want any details, but I knew the truth. I just wanted to hear it from him to me.”

Before he was arrested and taken into custody, allegations surfaced that Tdad filled a prescription for an erectile dysfunction drug while on the run and rented a hotel room with a queen-sized bed.

“It was very hard to hear his voice after all this time not knowing if I was going to hear it again,” she said. “But he told me he was sorry. he told me loved me and to please forgive him.”

“I of course went into a rage of, ‘Do you know what you’ve done to me? Do you know what you’ve done to your girls and your grandchildren?’ He pretty much just over and over said, ‘I’m sorry,’ ” she said.

Tad continues to call from jail, but Jill said she won’t answer his calls.

“I won’t let him hurt me like that again,” she said. “I will not let him betray me like that again. I won’t give him the opportunity, ever again.”

