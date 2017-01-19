Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Featured In NSFW Photoshoot

If you watched the Golden Globe Awards last week, your eye might have been caught by a trio of models that repeatedly graced the stage multiple times throughout the ceremony, a role normally pulled off by one person. Normally, there’s only one “Miss Golden Globes” selected, but this year the roles went to Sylvester Stallone‘s lovely daughters. One daughter, in particular, Sistine, has been gaining a lot of notoriety in the modeling world thanks to her participation in the LOVE Advent Calendar.

The literally and figuratively steamy photoshoot gained Sistine plenty of attention, as many people were surprised that something created by Sylvester Stallone could look so appealing.

Despite being an incredibly attractive 18-year-old who posts scantily clad photos of herself on the internet regularly, Sistine claims that a big reason for her 300,000 Instagram followers is because of her father, something people ask her about on a regular basis.

Although there (luckily) isn’t much of a family resemblance between Sistine and Sylvester, it’s not uncommon for celebrity couples to have gorgeous children. It seems like a surefire success story that, if you’re an attractive male celebrity and you procreate with an attractive female celebrity, the result will be an attractive child. Considering Sistine’s mom is Jennifer Flavin, a former model, it’s no surprise that their daughter became a model.

