Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Get Cozy in Public Amid Divorce Drama

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin looked to be on the verge of ending their 25-year marriage, until suddenly rising from the ashes to reconcile at the end of September. The decision came after a whirlwind month that saw Stallone cover tattoos of his wife's face with his new dog, while she filed for divorce.

According to USA Today, the couple filed an order for abatement with Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23. "The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court," the filing reads.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin put on a show of unity after calling off divorce https://t.co/iCJ9budpvN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 30, 2022

The judge agreed to halt the divorce, though either party can choose to reactivate it if they choose to and are unable to solve personal issues. With this turn in the marriage drama, Stallone and Flavin stepped out and put on their best loving couple looks.

According to HOLA!, Stallone and Flavin stopped on a bench for a moment to take a few selfies. They look far from a couple on the verge of divorce, and far from a couple whose marriage is "irretrievably broken." All positive news for those following the situation to this point. Stallone's representative also reached out to USA Today with a statement. "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Michelle Bega told the outlet.

Another aspect of the now-scuttled divorce was the claim by Flavin that Stallone allegedly was hiding assets and wasting them intentionally. Flavin hoped to "be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor," the filing read.

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 and have three daughters together, daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24 and Scarlet, 20. The couple had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary a few months before she filed for divorce. At the time, the couple both celebrated on social media.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone wrote. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin followed suit in a since-deleted message. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" she wrote.