Surfer Gets Totally Body Slammed By Dolphin And Loves It

In the middle of surfing being hit by, well, anything seems catastrophic but that wasn’t the case for a young guy riding the waves. In fact, he was beyond stoked to have had a dolphin barrel into him and cause a wipeout.

Some people would be rattled by such a crash, but the guy involved gave an interview afterward with 9 News Gold Coast and it’s a clip which has gone viral:

“I looked up and thought, ‘F**k this, there’s no way I can get away from this.’”

It’s good to see the man enjoying his dolphin encounter even if it wasn’t quite what he expected. This man is awesome. On The Huffington Post they’re saying this guy is an Australian Gold Coast surfer.

It is a possibility as the incident took place while he was surfing Australia’s Gold Coast.

