Stranger Chokes A Baby In A Walmart Checkout Line

Every mother’s worst nightmare is something bad happening to their child. For one mother, this came true.

Quisha Hill says she was waiting in the checkout line to purchase her items when a stranger approached her and her baby and gave them a huge scare, PIX 11 reports.

Hill had stopped into her local Overland Park, Kansas Walmart and was standing in line to purchase her items with her 4-month-old, Alyssa, resting in her carseat when a man approached her and said, “I’m going to take your baby. You’re going to have to call 911.”

He then grabbed the baby girl by her throat and began choking her. Hill began screaming for help until fellow shoppers tackled him and held him to the ground until police came.

The man, who appeared to be under the influance, also picked up the baby’s carseat and tried to wear it like a hat.

The man was taken into custody and baby Alyssa is expected to be just fine.

