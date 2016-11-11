Star Trek’s Cast & Crew Honor Late Star Anton Yelchin

J.J. Abrams, producer of Star Trek Beyond, joined stars Chris Pine, John Cho, and many more to celebrate the photography of Anton Yelchin, star of the recent trilogy, at the Other Gallery in Los Angeles.

Yelchin, 27, portrayed Pavel Chekov in 2009’s Star Trek reboot, directed by Abrams, and reprised his role in subsequent sequels. Yelchin also starred in Terminator: Salvation, 2011’s Fright Night remake, Like Crazy, and most recently, Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room, one of the year’s best reviewed thrillers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chris Pine, John Cho, and J.J. Abrams attend the opening of the Anton Yelchin photography in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/YFPijczhAs — best of chris pine (@bestofpine) November 6, 2016

Sadly, Yelchin tragically died in a freak accident at his home when he was crushed between his Jeep Grand Cherokee and his mailbox. The fatal accident sparked a class-action lawsuit against the automobile manufacturer, with the lawsuit claiming there were known fatal defects in the design, causing multiple deaths.

The photography exhibit features 40 of the star’s personal photos and all pieces are for sale, with the proceeds going to the Anton Yelchin Foundation, an organization which supports children and young filmmakers. Also in attendance at the gallery’s opening were Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, and Susan Sarandon.

According to Abrams, Yelchin’s role will not be recast and it has not yet been decided how the fourth Star Trek installment will handle the character’s absence. The sequel was recently announced, but no date has been announced for production or release date.

Yelchin’s photography exhibit is open now and runs through December 31.

[H/T MovieWeb]