South Park Hilariously Nails Donald Trump Victory

Comedy Central’s South Park has long been known for its parodied coverage of current social events, and pop culture figures. However, the preview for tonight’s episode of the show may just be the best moment to date.

The creators of the wildly popular animated comedy show have given their own take on the shocking results of the Presidential election, and how Republican candidate Donald Trump managed to emerge victorious in what has been dubbed the biggest election upset in U.S. history.

When creating Thursday’s episode, the writers on South Park initially assumed that Hillary Clinton would be making her way to the White House in January and that she would win the election. The storyline was supposed to feature Clinton becoming the President elect, and was titled “The Very First Gentlemen,” according to Variety.

The episode has now been altered in order to reflect the results of Tuesday’s election. It is now titled, “Oh Jeez.”

The clip mimics Hillary Clinton’s campaign viewing party watching in shock, and how the members of the media were equally as surprised. Check out the video above to see the humorous take on a serious moment that only South Park can pull off.

“Looks like America has voted for a change of pace, the world is in a bit of a shock, this is for real right?” the South Park commentator says as a character in the background is seen putting a gun to their head.

South Park Twitter account released another teaser from the episode on social media. One preview features several characters discussing the new president. The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption: “Oh Jeez…#SouthPark #TheMorningAfter.”

“Well, I don’t know about you guys, but I sure am excited. America’s going to be great again,” the character in the clip says before then asking his kids, “Aren’t you excited, gang?”

His daughter says, “No, I’m not excited. It sucks, Dad! This county’s going to suck for four years.”

Then, the father echoes the sentiment that Joy Behar shared on The View, “Oh, come on, Shelly. We’ve learned that women can be anything — except for president.”

What are your thoughts about South Park totally nailing the media’s reaction to Donald Trump winning the Presidential election?

