Wednesday night’s episode of South Park featured a highly unexpected guest, the executive chairman of Breitbart News Steve Bannon.

After being appointed as one of the senior counselors and chief strategist for President-elect Donald Trump, Bannon was given the South Park treatment in the eighth episode of Season 20, titled “Members Only.”

The Breitbart News website has become a household name after the mainstream media went ballistic after he was given one of the top positions in Trump’s cabinet.

The animated Comedy Central show has been devoted to satirizing the Presidential election this year.

On Breitbart News‘ article about the South Park episode, one person commented: “Another reason liberals will lose their little minds, South Park is humanizing Stephen Bannon. This, the tolerant left cannot tolerate.”

Another person wrote, “I’ve never bought a South Park season box set but if Milo Yiannopoulis gets to be spoofed on South Park I will buy it in an instant.”

In the South Park episode, the animated Steve Bannon explains to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus that the transition of Mr. Garrison, South Park‘s Donald Trump character, has been going smoothly. However, Mr. Garrison begins to take revenge all of those who bashed him during the campaign.

“All indications are the transition is going to be fine,” animated Bannon says.

Prior to the current season’s premiere, South Park co-creator Trey Parker told Variety: “We don’t try to make social commentary. We get into a rooom six days before we go on the air, and that’s why it ends up being somewhat relevant.”

Other storylines in the show involve Cartman and Heidi’s flight to mars, and Gerald Broflovski’s efforts as an online troll continue to evolve. The most satirical portions of the episode are directed at billionaire real estate tycoon Donald Trump. The South Park creators poked fun at the President-elect with quips about how he doesn’t know how to handle the responsibilities of the Oval office.

“Here are all our military secrets and classified information,” a general says to Garrison. “Here is the drone program. In there you can kill anyone remotely. Here are the keys.” Garrison is then shown the Diplomatic Strategy and Negotiation Room, to which Garrison says, “This doesn’t look very fun.”

