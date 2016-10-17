Sons Of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam Speaks About Possible Cameo In Prequel Series

Since the news broke that Sons of Anarchy spinoff and prequel shows were in the works, fans of the popular FX series have been wondering if lead actor, Charlie Hunnam, would be returning to reprise his role as Jax Teller in a cameo.

As fans of SOA will recall, season 7 concluded with a tragic ending as Jax chose to face his own death. He drove his motorcycle into an accident when he released his handlebars and likely hit the truck from the other lane. His body was not shown, but the pool of blood said it all.

While the SOA spinoff, Mayans MC, will focus on the Mayans’ leader Marcus Alvarez, the speculation has been that Hunnam’s character would not be making a cameo. However, fans have been constantly asking whether Teller could be resurrected for the prequel series The First 9.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hunnam spoke about a possible cameo in the highly anticipated series. “I’m really just making it up,” Hunnam said in reference to the return of his character. “I don’t know any fact,” he said.

Hunnam confirmed that his character would not have a part in the prequel since the reports have surfaced that the story will take place the year before Jax was born.

However, the 36-year-old actor did leave a glimmer of hope for the fans of the original series.

“Listen, I’m unemployed right now so if they want to give me a job that’s all good with me,” Hunnam said.

Fingers crossed the producers will write Jax into the show because according to Hunnam, he is totally up for it.

The forthcoming installments for the SOA franchise are expected to air in 2017 for Mayans MC, and mid-2018 for the First 9, according to iTechPost.

