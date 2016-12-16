Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Says He’s Never Watched The Final Season

It’s common for actors not to watch their own work, but not nearly as common for one to stop watching during a series.

Charlie Hunnam, star of the popular Sons Of Anarchy series, has admitted that he’s never seen the final season of the show. Even though he’s watched most of the series, he has never seen the ending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A TMZ street reporter was asking Hunnam about his work on the show, and the possibility of the actor returning for the Mayans MC spin-off. While Hunnam didn’t seem like talking a whole lot, he did tell the reporter that he had indeed died on the original series, and that probably meant he couldn’t come back.

The reporter claimed that audiences never technically see Jax Teller die, and Hunnam responded with a surprising claim.

“Do you know what, can I tell you something? I actually haven’t seent the last season of Sons yet, so I didn’t seen how it ended.”

Hunnam obviously knows the ending of the series, since he filmed it and all, but he’s never seen how it was all put together. The actor went on to say that he doesn’t watch a lot of his roles, and he gave a great explanation for that as well.

“I just need a little bit of distance before I watch it so I can appreciate it ans see it for what it is rather than what I wanted it to be.”

The fact that Charlie Hunnam never finished Sons Of Anarchy might actually be a good thing for him. Fans of the show were completely heartbroken by the final two episodes, so at least he hasn’t had to put himself through that.

Source: TMZ