Sons Of Anarchy: Casting Announcements Reveal New Synopsis For Mayans MC

A couple of months ago, FX announced that they were officially ordering a pilot for Mayans MC – the first spin-off from the world of Sons Of Anarchy. With production on the pilot set to begin this month, the casting announcements for the series have been rolling out left and right.

If you’ve been paying close attention, the last couple of announcements have included a different synopsis than the one that was given during the press release. While it doesn’t tease anything much different from the original plot, this new synopsis does add a little more info regarding the world of EZ Reyes.

Here’s the original synopsis that was released with the initial statement from FX:

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.

Now, this is the synopsis that Deadline has been including in their latest casting reports:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

When you compare the two, this new synopsis gives plenty of new information.

First off, we get a little more info about EZ. He’s being called ‘gifted’, which explains why his brother Angel – played by Clayton Cardenas – is said to feel like the lesser-child in the Reyes family. The ‘Proud Latino family’ also makes sense, given the casting of Edward James Olmos as the Reyes patriarch.

Secondly, this statement goes into a little more details about why EZ is seeking vengeance against the cartel. It looks like he was trying to make something more of himself, but the cartel’s actions stopped that dream from becoming a reality. This will likely be a driving force in EZ’s story throughout the series.

The depth and intensity of this story is looking to rival the one told in Sons Of Anarchy, and fans are starting to realize that FX could have a major hit on their hands.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.

