Sons Of Anarchy: Mayans MC Casts First Female Lead

Up until this point, Mayans MC – the first spin-off series from the world of Sons Of Anarchy had only announced the casting of its male leads. Now, with a couple weeks left until the pilot shoots, the new show has added its first female lead.

On Thursday evening, Deadline announced that Sarah Bolger had joined the Mayans MC cast in a lead role. The report also gave this description regarding her character:

Bolger will play Emily, the beautiful “guera” next door and childhood sweetheart of EZ. But when Romeo departed, this Juliet didn’t unsheathe the dagger; she traded it in for diamond studs and a mansion on the hill.

The original synopsis made it clear that EZ was going to struggle with the women in his life, and it looks like Emily will definitely give him more than he can handle.

Bolger has most-recently appeared in the AMC hit-series, Into the Badlands. However, many will recognize her for her roles in Once Upon A Time and The Tudors.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

