A Sons Of Anarchy ‘Last Day On Set’ Video Has Been Released

In an awesome throwback Thursday post, Emilio Rivera has shared with his Instagram followers a clip from the last day of filming on Sons of Anarchy.

The video shows Rivera hugging it out with the rest of the Sons of Anarchy cast as they finished filming for the final day.

He captioned the video: “#Rollout TBT , Last Day ,Last Episode ,#Finalride of #SOA , It was a Good Day. With @sutterink and the Fellas . Looking forward to see the new roads and Stories the #Mayansmc takes us to. #Marcusalvarez #Emiliorivera #SOA #charliehunnam #kimcoates @davidlabrava @tommyflanaganofficial.”

Emilio Rivera is continuing to ramp up anticipation for the upcoming SOA spinoff Mayans MC. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram a few weeks back to reveal an awesome photo with multiple stars of the new offshoot series.

Rivera captioned the snap: “#MAYANMONDAY with the Fellas @richardcabralofficial @pardojd @claytoncardenas @elginnjames and @official_antonio_jaramillo getting geared up to #Rollout, It was a Good Day…Don’t forget #SOA en Espanol by way of @nbcuniverso tonite 9pm. #marcusalvarez #emiliorivera #mayansmc.”

After posting the pic to Insta, Rivera’s followers went nuts throwing out thousands of likes and a slew of comments about how excited they all are to see Mayans MC.

