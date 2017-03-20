Emilio Rivera Reveals His ‘Toughest Day’ On The Sons Of Anarchy Set

After watching Sons Of Anarchy, it should come as no surprise that things got emotional behind the scenes. As you’d expect, some days are tougher than others.

Emilio Rivera portrayed Marcus Alvarez in all seven seasons of SOA, and he revealed that he had some difficult times during filming as well. His character was the president of the rival club Mayans MC, so he was forced to make a number of hard decisions.

According to Rivera, one of these choices made by his character resulted in an emotional day on set. In fact, he refers to it as one of the toughest he’s ever gone through.

In a recent interview with Herald De Paris, Rivera opened up about the scene that made him emotional for hours after the cameras stopped rolling.

If you recall, there was a scene in an early seasons where Alvarez had to kill his own son. The act was part of a deal that was brokered, and the President knew what had to be done.

The interviewer brought the scene up to Rivera, and the actor let everyone know just how difficult that day was.

“Killing my son on SOA was one of the toughest things I’ve done in any show that I’ve ever worked on. I broke down hard that day. You have understand, when I work I go all in. For me, I killed my son that day. That’s why everything I do looks real, because for me it is real.”

Rivera is a well-known family man, so it makes sense that he was so affected by the scene – the audience was certainly moved by it.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

