Sons Of Anarchy Cast Members Reunite At Rhode Island ComicCon

Sons of Anarchy cast members came back together once again at the Rhode Island ComicCon this weekend, proving these motorcycle-riding bad boys totally still got it.

Theo Rossi, who plays Juice on the FX show, posted the photo of the crew to his Instagram. In the photo are Rossi, Kim Coates, who plays Tig, Mark Boone Junior, who plays Bobby, and David Labrava, who plays Happy.

Brotherhood is FOREVER. #SOA #ReaperCrew @aautographing @ricomiccon A photo posted by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Nov 12, 2016 at 10:29am PST

The group looks incredibly chummy, like they haven’t missed a beat since the show ended, and it leaves us really wishing they’d get the whole crew back together for just a few more episodes.

