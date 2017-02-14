Sofia Vergara’s Valentine’s Day Post To Joe Manganiello Is What We All Wish We Could Do

Sofia Vergara‘s Valentine’s Day post showed her blissfully enjoying a loving embrace from her actor husband Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share one of the most adorable photos with her spouse of over a year.

The 44-year-old actress captioned the photo: “Happy V day !!! @joemanganiello Te Amo.”

Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:48am PST

The festive image showed a jubilant Sofia Vergara wrapping her hubby up in a hug as he looked down in her with an adoring expression on his face. She was donning a gorgeous gown while Joe was looking dapper in a classic tux. To spice up the photo, Vergara added a red border to the photo as well as a “cupid” emoji.

Sofia’s followers are clearly feeling the love on Valentine’s Day 2017 as they showered her post with more than 40k likes in less than twenty minutes.

Vergara and her Magic Mike XXL star hubby tied the knot back in November of 2015. For the first time since getting hitched, the lovebirds sat down for a joint interview.

While speaking with HOLA! USA, Joe gushed about his brunette bombshell wife.

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being head of our own,” he said. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

The two have been happily married for over a year and Sofia recently explained that they may be making additions to their brood in the years to come.

“My husband is younger than me and he wants kids so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” she explained. “The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me but, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”

Are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello your favorite celebrity couple?

