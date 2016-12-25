Sofia Vergara Trades Her Santa Suit For A Swimsuit This Christmas

Looks like Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are giving everyone serious Christmas goals. The two actors decided to spend their holiday away from the traditional snow covered hills and cozy fireplaces. Instead, the two opted for a tropical Christmas.

Though the location of Vergara’s Christmas paradise is kept under wraps, she did brag about the sunshine and sand just a bit in her Instagram photos. One sexy shot of her sporting a beautiful black one piece swimsuit is simply captioned “Parasio”- Paradise.

Paraiso🌊🌊🐟🐢 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Of course, what would the holidays be without family? The Modern Family star isn’t just switching out her Santa suit for her swimsuit with her husband. She is also spending quality time with her sister, Veronica. The two shared a photo hanging out and enjoying some drinks.

Family Vacation!!🌊🌊🐟 @veronica_vergara A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

Vergara and Manganiello recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 22. So, this is actually the pair’s second Christmas as a couple. A Christmas in paradise is certainly setting the bar high for future holiday celebrations.

Though the location of this vacation is secret, the pair were in Mexico attending a wedding last week. So, perhaps the pair decided that instead of returning to the “cold” days of Christmas in Los Angeles, they would just stay south of the border for the holiday.

Morning yoga in paradise 🐟 #Imverybadatit A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Either way, the pair seems to be enjoying their time hanging out on the beach, soaking in the sun. It definably seems like the perfect Christmas tradition to start.

