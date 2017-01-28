Sofia Vergara Shares Photo Of Her In Leopard Pajamas, And We Are Very Thankful

Sofia Vergara posted a photo of herself in leopard pajamas, and it is awesome. The Modern Family star took a mirror selfie to show off some of the gifts she got for Christmas and Vergara clearly racked up on animal-print gifts.

Wearing all my xmass gifts on this cold LA morning😂gracias @manologonzalezvergara for the pjs. @kayleenmcadams for the workout ball. @alejandroasen shoes🐆🐆🐆🐆 #theyknowme A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:16am PST

The 44-year-old actress captioned the photo: “Wearing all my xmass gifts on this cold LA morning gracias @manologonzalezvergara for the pjs. @kayleenmcadams for the workout ball. @alejandroasen shoes #theyknowme.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After posting the humorous shot on Instagram, Vergara’s followers showered the pic with more than 131k likes and hundreds of comments.

When Sofia isn’t sharing pics in her awesome pajamas, the Colombian beauty has been posting a slew of snaps from behind-the-scenes of Modern Family.

On Thursday, Vergara took a selfie with her on-screen hubby Ed O’Neill in between takes during a scene in the car.

“I take the selfie while he acts,” she captioned the pic.

I take the selfie wile he acts😂😂🎬 Ed O A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Sofia Vergara clearly has a lot of love for her Modern Family castmates. Not only does she regularly post pictures with them on social media, but also, her on-screen step-granddaughter, Ariel Winter, recently explained that Sofia was the one to help her through a seriously difficult time in her life.

“I had a great role model in Sofia [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like,” Winter said. “She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, ‘Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,’ or ‘Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.’”

Learn more about Sofia Vergara’s conversation with Ariel Winter here.

To keep up with Sofia Vergara, follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Sofia Vergara Instagram pic?

Up Next: Sofia Vergara Reveals New Pic That Proves She Truly Is ‘The Good Wife’ | Sofia Vergara Just Gave Us An Inside Look On Set Of Modern Family | Sofia Vergara Shares Tons Of Pics Of Her Winning At The People’s Choice Awards | Sofia Vergara Reunites With One Of Our Favorite Modern Family Stars In Instagram Picture | Sofia Vergara Just Gave Us The First Look At Modern Family Filming For Next Season | Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Post Adorable Christmas Photo

[H/T Instagram: Sofia Vergara]