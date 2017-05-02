Sofia Vergara Reveals Hilarious Photo Of Hubby Joe Manganiello In A Pool Float

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello enjoyed a sun-filled pool day this past weekend, and the Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of her 40-year-old hubby on a massive inflatable.

I asked him just to get on it, not to drown him!!!!!!😂😂😂😂 #tookhimonetry😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

The 44-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “I asked him just to get on it, not to drown him!!!!!! #tookhimonetry.”

In the funny side-by-side images, the Magic Mike star is seen hopping onto an inflatable bull. The pic on the left shows Manganiello bracing himself on the pool float while attempting to climb aboard the inflatable bull’s back. In the snap on the right, the hunky actor was able to grab the inflatable bull by the horns while successfully sitting atop the pool toy. Manganiello was visibly thrilled that he was able to achieve his goal as he was photographed flashing a huge smile and giving a thumbs up to his wife.

Earlier in April, Sofia shared a video that showed her rocking a sexy white swimsuit while attempting to balance herself on the inflatable bull, but she wasn’t quite as successful as Joe.

On Sunday, Sofia Vergara shared another picture of her and Joe spending some quality time together. The lovebirds snapped a selfie together while Joe planted a kiss on Sofia’s cheek. In the adorable photo, Sofia is rocking a skin-baring white top with her long locks parted down the middle.

Vergara shared the photo with the caption: “Now my weekend is perfect! #welcomehome #setlife.”

Now my weekend is perfect!😍😍 #welcomehome #setlife 🎬 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Back in April, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Judging by their recent Instagram photos, it’s clear to see that they are still head over heels for one another.

