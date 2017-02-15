New Details Surface On Sofia Vergara’s Embryo Battle With Ex Nick Loeb

All new details have surfaced regarding Sofia Vergara’s ongoing embryo battle with her ex Nick Loeb.

After more than two years of legal proceedings, the Modern Family star is hoping to finally put an end to this nightmarish issue once and for all, according to TMZ.

According to the new legal documents that the 44-year-old actress recently filed, she is requesting that the court officially blocks Nick Loeb’s attempt to gain control of the frozen embryos that he possibly intends to bring to term.

Since 2014, Vergara and Loeb have been arguing back and forth between their legal teams. This past December, Vergara’s ex voluntarily dismissed the case. However, the Colombian beauty states now that he purposefully dropped the case knowing that he would refile his case again.

Sofia Vergara is now requesting a court order saying that he cannot bring the embryos to term without mutual consent and that Nick awards her a financial sum for being put through the legal ringer for two years.

In December, Vergara’s former fiancé filed a right-to-live lawsuit against her in Louisiana, according to Daily Mail. He claimed that the fertilized eggs, which he had listed as “Isabella” and “Emma,” were never going to see the light of day and be deprived of a trust the he created in their names.

Nick stated that “Isabella” and “Emma” should be allowed to live in order to receive their inheritance. He wanted to be awarded full custody over the embryos as he planned to implant them in a surrogate. He also requested that Sofia be given no parental rights.

Loeb dropped the lawsuit in California after a judge stated that he would have to identify the two women which he impregnated and subsequently had abortions.

Sofia Vergara has been strongly against the embryos ever being implanted in a surrogate.

She previously said that a “child needs a mother and a loving relationship with parents that get along, that don’t hate each other.”

Vergara also stated: “I wouldn’t want to bring kids to the world where it is already set everything wrong for them. It would be so selfish. I’ve been working very hard for 20 years to get to this point where I am. I don’t want to allow this person to take more advantage of my career and try to promote himself.”

What are your thoughts about these new details regarding Sofia Vergara’s embryo battle with her ex?

[H/T TMZ, Daily Mail]