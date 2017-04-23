Sofia Vergara Wears Swimsuit While Riding Inflatable Bull

With the current season of Modern Family coming to a close, Sofia Vergara wanted to relieve some stress while having fun in the sun, attempting to wrangle an inflatable bull in a giant pool.

The 44-year-old actress wore a white bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline and cutouts on the side, allowing her to show off her enviable figure.

Despite Vergara’s figure giving the impression that she stays fit and active, her athletic abilities were fully put to the test while trying to wrangle the wild pool float.

Clearly, Vergara was frustrated with the experience, which looked as difficult as attempting to stay seated on an actual bull, but the actress isn’t one to give up so quickly.

She captioned the photo, “Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒,” demonstrating that her followers can most likely anticipate even more attempts being documented on her social media profile.

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

In addition spending her summer wrangling an inflatable bull, Vergara has been spotted filming a new movie, Bent, which also stars Karl Urban.

The film is described as “the redemptive tale of Danny Gallagher (Urban), a shamed and discredited narcotics detective who, upon his release from prison, makes plans to seek revenge on the accuser who framed him and killed his partner. In seeking out the truth of what happened the night his partner was killed, and he was framed, Gallagher investigates the mysterious car bomb murder of a local bookie’s sister. Gallagher soon discovers that the murder is connected to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason with major international implications.”

It’s unclear if Vergara’s character will be an ally or an adversary in the film, but she was spotted on set with Urban where they were both wearing next to nothing.

Considering her family-friendly image in Modern Family and that she herself has a family to keep in mind, odds are she won’t be showing skin if it’s not integral to the plot.

Bent marks the first starring role in a film in two years, with her last outing being Hot Pursuit.

