Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Are Relationship Goals While Out For A Date Night

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello stepped out for a date night to celebrate a friend’s birthday at Catch LA.

Happy bday beautifull Amy!!🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈🎈🎈🙏🏼 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

According to E! News, the two were “super flirtatious and still floating in the newlywed cloud.” Vergara opted for a Balmain dress for her night out, while Manganiello went casual with jeans and a leather jacket.

Talking about the Nude tones Combo , look at @sofiavergara’s look 🙌🏼 #loveit #celebrities#celebridades#sofiavergara#joemanganiello#couplegoals#couples#hollywood#womenswear#womensfashion#nudetones#fallfashion#fashion#fashionissta1#weekend#dress#latina#vestido#streetstyle A photo posted by Fashionissta1 (@fashionissta1) on Nov 12, 2016 at 7:28pm PST

She even shared a picture of the night of celebration wishing her friend Amy a Happy Birthday! It seems like the couple is still on cloud 9!

Vergara joked a while back about Italian men on the show saying, “Hmm, I think he has learned more about Colombians than what I have learned about Italians!”

