Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Are Relationship Goals While Out For A Date Night

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello stepped out for a date night to celebrate a friend’s birthday at Catch LA.
According to E! News, the two were “super flirtatious and still floating in the newlywed cloud.” Vergara opted for a Balmain dress for her night out, while Manganiello went casual with jeans and a leather jacket.
She even shared a picture of the night of celebration wishing her friend Amy a Happy Birthday! It seems like the couple is still on cloud 9!
Vergara joked a while back about Italian men on the show saying, “Hmm, I think he has learned more about Colombians than what I have learned about Italians!”
