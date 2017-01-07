Soap Opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ Could Be Canceled for New Megyn Kelly Gig

Days of Our Lives may be getting the boot from NBC.

According to PEOPLE, multiple cast members of the show have shared that this upcoming season will most likely be the last. The show is currently one of the longest scripted television shows in the world and has aired almost every day since 1965.

Days of Our Lives cast members told upcoming year could be its last amid speculation about Megyn Kelly’s role at NBC https://t.co/PlBZU9sqy5 pic.twitter.com/itvQi3Qvni — People Magazine (@people) January 6, 2017

Currently, the show is being renewed on a yearly basis with the latest contract for 2018 yet to be renewed. “Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” a source affiliated with the show revealed.

So, what will replace the popular soap opera’s time slot?

It’s been said that Megyn Kelly’s new role with the station may lead to her own daytime news segment. Right now, Days currently takes up the one o’clock hour which could turn into Kelly’s new slot. While her fate with the network is still in the works after her recent move from Fox we can only expect to see what NBC has in store for the soap opera and Kelly in 2018.

