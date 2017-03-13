Snoop Dogg Mocks Donald Trump Assassination In Music Video

In the early ’90s, Snoop Doggy Dogg built a name for himself in the rap world with a gangster image, unafraid to drink, do drugs, or whip out a firearm should the occasion arise. 20 years later, the rapper has embraced the powers of marijuana and is most often associated with enjoying the drug recreationally. Despite being much more laid-back and no longer tied to gang violence, Snoop recently released a video that’s been mired in controversy, which is to be expected when you pull a gun on a caricature of former host of The Apprentice, Donald Trump.

In the video, an orange-faced clown, clearly a stand-in for Trump, is chained up and assassinated, which is a far-cry from Snoop’s more recent peaceful appearance. When speaking with Billboard about the video, Snoop explained, “Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as a president.”

Snoop is far from being the first celebrity to publicly decry the elected official, with Rosie O’ Donnell, Alec Baldwin, and Robert De Niro regularly speaking out about their disdain for Trump. Despite other celebrities speaking out in opposition more regularly, none of gone quite so far as Snoop has to imply any sort of violence against the founder of Trump Steaks.

