Skyrim Mods Used To Perfectly Recreate Game Of Thrones Trailer

In the video game world of Skyrim, almost any adventure you can imagine is possible. Thanks to custom modifications players have used with the game, the possibilities are virtually limitless. If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like to see Ned Stark and Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones in the video game, you can thank user UpIsNotJump for giving you a taste by recreating the show’s initial trailer.

Although it’s not perfect, it sure is pretty darned close. Considering how popular Game of Thrones has become in not just the realm of fantasy nerds, but with the general public as well, seeing the original trailer will definitely bring you back. Can you believe there was a time when people didn’t know the phrase “Winter is coming”? It’s great to see familiar characters recreated in the Skyrim style, and even better to see some characters who died on the show just walking and talking. As a refresher, make sure to check out the original trailer that’s over five years old at this point.

