Sia Splits From Her Husband After Two-Year Marriage

Looks like the “Elastic Heart” singer didn’t quite find “The Greatest” when it comes to her husband. It looks like singer Sia has decided to separate from her husband Erik Anders Lang.

The two have been married for two years and have spent those two years out of the public eye, for the most part. Though Sia’s career has been booming, there haven’t been too many sightings of the couple together, except for a few red carpet sightings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the two said in a statement. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Their public statement about their separation was about as short as their public engagement back in 2014. The two announced they were tying the knot at a New York City gala, then a mere two months later they were walking down the aisle.

Naturally, they had a very private wedding at Sia’s home in Palm Springs, California. Actually, the event was so private that even her fans weren’t exactly sure what was going on at the time. The only hint Sia left was a tweet suggesting something big was happening.

Hopefully, the two will still be close friends despite the split.

Next: Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Meets Her SNL Impersonator, New Vital Details Emerge With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West, Woman Runs Over Husband And Friends After Divorce

[H/T E News!]