Sherri Papini Latest Update: Another Young Woman Goes Missing in California, Found Wandering in the Desert

A California woman is safe after police found the woman walking by a freeway in Lancaster, California. 28-year-old Laura Lynne Stacy “appeared emotionally disturbed and visibly disoriented” after being missing for three days according, to the International Business Times.

Laura Stacy being put into stretcher – just out of precaution- she’s being taken to Antelope Valley Hospital pic.twitter.com/YXPlwiKfVy — Zohreen (@Zohreen) January 25, 2017

Stacy’s vehicle was found abandoned in a desert nearly 70 miles from Los Angeles. Police say that her car ran out of gas on her way home from a local national park and Stacy stepped out on foot to find help.

“She likes to explore and then when she got in this area she lost track of where she was because she didn’t have her cellphone with her,” her mother Marcy told Fox news. “You can tell she was in the car for a while. We think she ran out of gas and started walking.”

Recently, California has been home to a number of missing women, including Sherri Papini, a 34-year-old mother who was missing for 22 days before being found on the side of a highway on Thanksgiving.

Both Stacy and Papini were found in “disheveled conditions,” while Papini was found battered and bound with restraints.

Both women went missing while out exercising. Papini alleges she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women who tortured while she was in captivity.

Authorities have yet to rule out foul play and forensic testing is underway for the abandoned vehicle. Police say Stacy had dropped her phone while walking through the desert leaving her untraceable.

A stranger later found her found and texted Stacy’s mother.

