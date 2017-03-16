Shemar Moore Is Coming Back To Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds fans had a tough time at the end of season 11, as one of their favorite characters said goodbye after 251 episodes.

Shemar Moore – who played Derek Morgan – exited the series back in March, before the 11th season completed production. None of the viewers wanted to see him go, but the Moore felt it was the right thing for him to do.

Moore made the decision to leave after 11 years on the show, saying he wanted to have a chance to try new things.

The fans can rejoice however, because Derek Morgan will be making his return to Criminal Minds in May. While he’s not coming back full-time, it’s been revealed that Moore will appear as a guest star in the season 12 finale.

According to Deadline, Morgan will bring the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.

It’s great that Moore has found the time to return to the time for the episode, as his schedule is about to fill up. The actor was recently cast in the upcoming SWAT reboot series, where he will have a leading role.

The 12th season finale of Criminal Minds will air on CBS on May 10, 2017.

