Shailene Woodley Sentenced After Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Arrest

Back in October, Divergent actress, and full-time social activist, Shailene Woodley was arrested during a police raid on protesters at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Today, she finally received her sentencing for that arrest.
I was arrested a little over a week ago while protecting clean water in North Dakota alongside many others. here is my statement. please read it: link in bio. #NoDAPL #MniWiconi #istandwithstandingrock #dakotaaccesspipeline #onlovesside #love @democracynow
A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on
Woodley has been given a sentence of “one year deferred imposition, andone year of “unsupervised probation.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
Even after her arrest, Woodley has remained a strong and fierce opponent of the Dakota Access Pipeline, regularly speaking out against it publicly, even during television appearances.
In February she was on Late Night with Seth Meyers and spoke highly of former first daughter Malia Obama in regard to her choice to attend Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
Woodley said, “I thought that was really moving and inspiring that, despite who you are, who your family is, where you come from, it was neat to see her be invested personally and separately from her family in these causes.”
my dear sister @iamnikkireed just arrived to #standingrock to stand in solidarity with this movement. tomorrow we will be doing a facebook live stream at 11am CT with some warriors from the ground here. this photo is from the frontlines on Sunday night where water protectors were met with water cannons, bean bag bullets, rubber bullets, tear gas, and mace. photo cred: @josue_foto #NoDAPL #dakotaaccesspipeline
A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on
More News:
- ‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Calls off Engagement to Justin Hodak
- Amber Heard Reveals Bombshell About Her Sexuality
- Catfish Star Robert Brian Clark Dies At 33 In Motorcycle Accident
[H/T: ET Online]