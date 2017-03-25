Shailene Woodley Sentenced After Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Arrest

Back in October, Divergent actress, and full-time social activist, Shailene Woodley was arrested during a police raid on protesters at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Today, she finally received her sentencing for that arrest.

Woodley has been given a sentence of “one year deferred imposition, andone year of “unsupervised probation.”

Even after her arrest, Woodley has remained a strong and fierce opponent of the Dakota Access Pipeline, regularly speaking out against it publicly, even during television appearances.

In February she was on Late Night with Seth Meyers and spoke highly of former first daughter Malia Obama in regard to her choice to attend Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Woodley said, “I thought that was really moving and inspiring that, despite who you are, who your family is, where you come from, it was neat to see her be invested personally and separately from her family in these causes.”

