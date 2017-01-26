Shia LaBeouf Arrested By NYPD On Camera During Livestream Protest

Following a confrontation with a white supremacist earlier this week during his live stream protest, Shia LaBeouf once again got into a heated argument with someone at the site of his protest at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. LaBeouf might have gone a little too far this time, as his live stream captured his arrest with a victim claiming the actor assaulted him.

It’s unclear what unfolded leading up to his arrest exactly, but according to LaBeouf on the stream, people came to the event to antagonize him and the message he was trying to send. TMZ reports that LaBeouf ended up grabbing the antagonist by their scarf, which also scratched the victim, and that’s when police moved in.

Police showed up earlier this week to monitor the situation, possibly because of LaBeaouf celebrity or temperament, or possibly because a live streamed protest running 24 hours a day just latently hold the potential for some bad things to take place.

LaBeouf is clearly incredibly passionate in the clip, and some fellow protestors told the camera, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

Regardless of what LaBeouf ultimately gets charged with, it appears that his message, “He Will Not Divide Us,” has proven true, as plenty of protestors have carried on with his messages even after his arrest.

LaBeouf began the protest as a symbolic act in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump, claiming he would broadcast the event 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for the entire length of Trump’s presidency. He encourages anyone to come to the camera and share the words “He will not divide us” as often as they’d like for as long as they’d like, an act meant to show that no matter what your political beliefs, the American people will not be split.

The performer and his collaborators say the protest is “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

