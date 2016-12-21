Sexiest And Least Sexy Songs To Listen To While Having Sex

We hope you’re sitting down (or laying down) for this news: research shows that Marvin Gaye has more impact on one’s libido than Kanye West.

A recent survey conducted by Paris-based streaming service Deezer asked its users to discuss what music turns them on and what music turns them off, with some expected results, but also some surprises.

Generally speaking, 30% of users questioned said that music can help them get into the mood and 25% said it makes a better experience if listened to while having sex.

Sex expert Tracie Cox said, “Music is a powerful, potent aphrodisiac so I’m not surprised so many Americans find it improves their sexual experiences.” She adds, “Listening to music causes our brain to flood with dopamine, the pleasure hormone. The same thing happens when we’re getting intimate, so it effectively puts our bodies ‘in the mood.’”

More than the subject matter or performer, 60% of users said the most important element of the music was its rhythm, with Cox backing that up with, “Physiologically, people’s bodies love deep bass sounds, which, if loud enough, also produces vibration and make it powerfully arousing.”

As far as top “performers,” Marvin Gaye, Lionel Richie, and Luther Vandross were the most effective artists when it came to getting in the mood, with Kanye West, Iggy Azalea, Justin Bieber, and System of a Down being the least effective, or most skipped songs. R&B, rock, and pop were the most helpful genres, while rap and heavy metal were the least helpful.

The sexiest voices to listen to while having sex:

1. Marvin Gaye (27%)

2. Lionel Richie (18%)

3. Luther Vandross (16%)

4. John Legend (13%)

5. Usher (12%)

6. Frank Sinatra (12%)

7. Michael Bublé (11%)

8. R. Kelly (11%)

9. Bruno Mars (9%)

10. Rihanna (9%)

Least sexiest:

1. Kanye West

2. Justin Bieber

3. 50 Cent

4. Eminem

5. Jay Z

6. Iggy Azalea

7. Lady Gaga

8. McFly

9. Skepta

10. System of a Down

Top 10 ‘go to’ songs to get Americans in the mood:

1. Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye

2. Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer

3. Skin – Rihanna

4. Drunk in Love – Beyoncé

5. Sexy Back – Justin Timberlake

6. Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding

7. Lollipop – Lil Wayne

8. Need You Tonight – INXS

9. Magic – Coldplay

10. Intro – The XX

