Sex Offender Found Guilty of Killing Four Women While Being Tracked With GPS Anklet

A sex offender in California has been convicted of murdering four women while he was wearing a GPS tracker, Inside Edition reports.

A jury found Steven Dean Gordon guilty of four counts of murder on December 15 after only four hours of deliberation. Gordon now faces a possible death sentence.

Gordon and another convicted sex offender, Franc Cano, allegedly killed four women between the ages of 21 to 34. The two were already registered sex offenders after being convicted in separate criminal cases of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. Cano has pleaded not guilty to the murders.

In a police interview that was played for jurors during the trial, Gordon reportedly confessed his role in the murders, which took place in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors said Gordon — who represented himself at the trial — wore a GPS anklet during at least three of the four murders. They also allege that he kidnapped the four women in four separate instances from locations in Santa Ana and west Anaheim before taking them to a body shop, where he killed them.

Police discovered that Gordon’s whereabouts, reflected by the ankle monitors he wore as a sex offender, corresponded with the last known whereabouts of three of the victims.

