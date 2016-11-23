Sex And The City Star Scared For Her Daughter With Donald Trump As President

With billionaire real estate tycoon Donald Trump winning the presidency, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis now fears for her daughter’s future.

The 51-year-old actress is mother to Gemma Rose Davis, 5, and went on to dish about her feelings while chatting with WNYC‘s Rebecca Carroll. She explained during a “How I Got Over” conversation that she could not comprehend white privilege until adopting Gemma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am white. I have lived in white privilege,” Davis said. “I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant. But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”

After Donald Trump won the presidency, Davis’ initial response was to want to move to the wilderness and retreat from civilization.

“I’m on the intense learning curve because I have to protect my child. I might have had the intellectual learning curve that we all hope and wish we have, but it’s different than the actual life that you’re on the line for. I have to protect my daughter at all costs,” said Davis. “My initial thought on Wednesday morning was that I wanted to move to the woods and learn to shoot a gun. It makes no sense. I’m fully aware. I’m 100 percent aware that it literally makes no sense but … the fear of what is happening and how am I going to make sure that no one hurts my child, even in a subtle way, which was already a fear I had, honestly, but it just became so, so heightened.”

Davis explained that being raised in South Carolina exposed her to racism at a young age and on a regular basis.

“Right now I want to be in the bubble. I don’t want to talk to any Trump people,” she said. “I grew up with some really ugly racism in front of me. Not in my family. We were at the university where things were cool, but around us was really, really not cool. And it was intensely illuminating and as a young person really shocking. And to think that my daughter is now going through a different version of this is pretty stunning and shocking.”

The Emmy-nominated actress then explained that she makes a consistent effort to build her daughter’s self-esteem.

“I always tell her … that her curls are beautiful, your black skin is beautiful. You’re beautiful. You’re powerful. You’re a goddess,” she said. “Serena [Williams] is a household fixture at our house. And like Serena was on the cover of The New York Times, and that thing sat there for six months. I work really hard at the representation part in terms of beauty, magazines.”

What do you think about what Kristin Davis had to say about Donald Trump?

MORE Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s Campaign Targeted The Walking Dead Viewers / Martin Sheen Has A Message For America On The ‘Tryant’ Donald Trump / Here’s Everything Donald Trump Plans Do In The First 100 Days As President / CEO Threatens To Kill President-Elect Trump, Gets Death Threats In Return And Resigns / Donald Trump Can’t Stop Complaining About Saturday Night Live Skit

[H/T Us Weekly]