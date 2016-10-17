Selena Gomez Could Be In Rehab For A While

Pop superstar Selena Gomez may be spending a much longer time in rehab than her fans had hoped. While seeking help for anxiety and depression, the “Hands To Myself” singer will reportedly be spending several months at an undisclosed treatment center in Tennessee.

“She will be there for a few months,” an insider said. “It’s exactly what Selena needs.”

The Spring Breakers actress announced on August 30 that she would be taking a break from the spotlight in order to manage her “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.” As a result of the unforeseen circumstances, Gomez was forced to cancel 34 remaining dates on her Revival world tour.

Not only has Selena been absent from her world tour, but also the singer has been M.I.A. on social media. She has been taking a break from regularly sharing snaps on Instagram for a while, but Selena’s loyal fans have continued to strongly support her. Gomez just recently surpassed the 100 million follower mark thanks to a spirited campaign helmed by the Selenators.

Selena was seen in public was on October 8 when she surfaced in public at a Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, Tennessee while sitting down for dinner with her mother and stepfather, Brian Teefy. “Selena was just like any other guest,” the restaurant manager said, “She was really nice and tipped well.”

The following day was the last reported sighting of the 24-year-old musician when she went to breakfast with her grandparents at the Riverstone Restaurant in Townsend, Tennessee. “She was laughing a lot with them while she was eating,” an eyewitness said. “She seemed happy and relaxed.”

