Scrubs: Zach Braff Is Down To Do A Revival

While doing a Twitter Q & A, a fan questioned Braff about the TV series that helped him become a household name. Braff’s response was, well, you can see for yourself below.

In the video Q & A, Braff says:

“You never know about making more Scrubs episodes. It’s something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing like Netflix versions of their shows. I’m very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls attention. And Full House. So we talk about it every now and then, so you never know. It could happen. I’d do it.”

There’s been a deluge of nostalgia for sitcoms of the ’90s and ’00s, so now that Netflix knows Braff is interested, it’s probably only a matter of time before plans get set in motion. However, just because Braff would consider it doesn’t mean Donald Faison or Sarah Chalke would be interested. Don’t be surprised if audiences can head back to Sacred Heart Hospital in the near future!

[H/T Den of Geek]