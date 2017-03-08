Scarlett Johansson Has Reportedly Filed for Divorce From Husband

While it’s been over a month since news broke that Golden Globe-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, had decided to end their two-year marriage, nothing “official” had taken place until now.

It’s being reported that on Tuesday, March 7th Judith Poller, Johansson’s lawyer, served divorce papers to Dauriac’s attorney, Harold Mayerson. Reportedly, Mayerson also stated that he anticipates a custody battle over the couple’s two-year-old daughter Rose. Speaking to reporters he stated, “He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling. It will be an interesting process.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. After the couple divorced, she and Dauriac went public with their relationship in November 2012. In September 2013 they became engaged and then married in secret in October 2014 at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.

Curiously, during an interview with Playboy magazine for their recent March/April issue, Johansson spoke of marriage, specifically monogamy and how she doesn’t believe that it’s natural, and said, “Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

It should also be noted that Johansson is on Saturday Night Live this week, marking her fifth time as host. That’s something that’s only been done by three other women. Drew Barrymore, Candice Bergen, former SNL cast member/writer Tina Fey.

Despite the separation, Johansson and Dauriac have appeared to be attempting at least the appearance of civility. The very day that their split first made headlines they are said to have been putting up a united front at the reception for the “An Uncanny Likeness” exhibition at New York City’s Simon Lee Gallery.

At this time, no formal statement from Johannson’s team has been reported.

