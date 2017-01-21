Savannah Chrisley Tweets Message Of Hope, Troll Fires Back With Inappropriate Response

Savannah Chrisley, star of the USA Network reality show, Chrisley Knows Best was involved in a horrifying car accident Monday night.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Chrisley’s father, Todd shared how his 19-year-old daughter is doing after the frightening crash.

Following the car crash, Chrisley has been speaking out with messages of hope and thanking her fans for wishing her well. But the Internet is a harsh place, and one user completely seemed to miss the point that she was in a terrible, life-threatening accident.

I truly have some of the best friends in the world…your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Made myself get out of bed and these were waiting… thank you @usa_network and Chris McCumber…and thank you to one of my best friends @nicolepax for the beautiful roses…I can feel your love and I am so blessed to have you as not only a friend but family. And thank you to @billrawlings and your fam… A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

The Twitter user completely missed the point of Chrisley’s message and immediately jumped to the inappropriate comment of her “getting a new Jeep.”

No, horrible Twitter person. That is actually not an ok comment to make.

@_ItsSavannah_ maybe now @toddchrisley will get you that Jeep!! — craig swearingen (@craigswearingen) January 18, 2017

Mr. Chrisley has made a few public statements about the terrifying matter:



It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah.

The former Miss Teen USA pageant queen was reportedly driving a white, four-door vehicle through a rainstorm when she reached down to fix her floor mat. After learning it had been stuck under the gas pedal, Chrisley looked up only to find her car had veered toward the guardrail.

The Atlanta-based model has suffered a fractured vertebrae in her neck, several bruises and burns from the airbags.

