Ryan Lochte and Fiancee Kayla Reid Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order!

Just two months after announcing their sweet engagement, Olympic athlete Ryan Lochte and model fiancée Kayla Reid are expecting their first child together.

Lochte shared the good news on his Instagram page alongside a photo of the swimmer kissing Reid’s stomach.

“My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #Cloud9 #excited #family #love #2017,” he wrote.

Things appear to have really turned around for Lochte, who received heaps of negative press after concocting a story about being robbed while attending the Rio Olympics.

