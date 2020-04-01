Watch: Shaquille O’Neal Busts a Move for ‘Why Is Everything Chrome?’ Dance Challenge

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal is in self-quarantine with everyone else around the world, and he is spending the time working on his dance moves. He proved this with a recent video posted on Instagram that showed him and his two sons — Shaquir and Shareef — dancing in the hallway. They were busting a move to “Why is Everything Chrome?” by King Critical.

O’Neal posted the video on his Instagram profile, showing that he still has some moves. The now-retired NBA champion and his sons were in lockstep with their moves and were putting their practice reps on full display. Although this video wasn’t simply for the entertainment of O’Neal and his sons. He wanted to call out some fellow celebrities, including Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

This song is one that has become a popular choice for TikTok challenges in recent weeks, joining Drake’s “Nonstop.” Although “Why is Everything Chrome?” is preferable for those that don’t want to dress up in their partner’s clothing for a precious few seconds.

For example, former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife, Kayla Reid, flipped their clothing for part of the “Flip the Switch” challenge and posted the video on Instagram. Lochte started out in his swimsuit, cap, and goggles while watching Reid put on lipstick. Once they flipped the switch, the former Olympian was the one applying some color to his lips while his wife was in the background wearing the swim gear.

O’Neal was not switching up his attire for his dance video, and he isn’t asking any of his friends and fellow athletes to do so. Instead, O’Neal is simply requesting that Dwyane Wade, Stephen A. Smith, Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, and Udonis Haslem all bust out their dance moves in response to his video.

If these NBA players, as well as Smith, join in the challenge, they will become the latest examples of celebrities having fun showing off their dance moves. Actress Courteney Cox also brought attention to this challenge on March 15 when she participated and filmed herself dancing. Her dance moves caught the attention of former Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who asked: “Hi, honey, what the hell just happened?”

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images