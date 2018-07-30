Celebrity Weddings of 2018

Wedding bells ring every day around the world, and especially in the celebrity universe. Although we are not even through with this month, there have already been several celebrity weddings to revel over.

Amy Schumer, John Stamos, Ellen Page and Maria Menounos are just the tip of the wedding cake.

Of course, the biggest wedding of the year still has not happened. Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah “Fergue” Ferguson, will also get married later this year to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Broosbank.

Here’s a look at all the weddings of 2018 so far. You can also check out the list of celebrity engagements in 2018.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

After a three-month engagement, model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot. The couple got married at a hotel in Beverly Hills on March 3. The guests at the star-studded ceremony included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Odell Beckham Jr., Tiffany Haddish, and Shanina Shaik, according to Brides.com.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McLard

In February, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski surprised everyone by getting married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two reportedly only dated for a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot. Ratajkowski later showed off the wedding ring in a topless Instagram photo.

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer

Kat Von D married Prayers singer Leafar Seyer on Feb. 21. Von D celebrated the nuptials with a post on Instagram. “Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers. Juntos en vida y en muerte,” she wrote. The photo showed their tattooed hands and wedding rings.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Comedian Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on Feb. 13 in Malibu after only three months of dating.

The all-star guest list included Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence. The wedding was not reported until a couple of days after the fact, and Schumer confirmed the news via Instagram.

The ceremony took place a day before the shooting in Parkland, Florida, so Schumer took advantage of the extra attention her wedding was getting to ask people to donate to the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

“2 things, No I’m not pregnant,” Schumer wrote. “And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider [a] donation to every town for gun safety… sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Full House star John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh tied the knot on Feb. 3.

The wedding was not without some excitement, as the pregnant McHugh was robbed ahead of the ceremony. About $165,000 worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from her Beverly Hills Hotel room. The jewelry was on loan from Neil Lane and police did not have any suspects.

Stamos was originally in no rush to get married, but he said plans were changed when he learned McHugh was pregnant.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Singer-turned-actor Ricky Martin confirmed in January that he is married to Jwan Yosef. He told E! News that the couple still have not had a wedding ceremony, but they are legally married.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” the singer said. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear (sic) everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro

After being together for 20 years, Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro finally exchanged vows and they could not have done it in a more explosive way. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, just before the clock struck midnight.

Menounos, who had brain surgery only months before, hosted the show with Steve Harvey.

“Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything!” Menounos wrote on Instagram.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Ellen Page and professional dancer Emma Portner got married last month. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the Juno actress wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3.

Page kept their relationship low-key, but they did appear together at the premiere of Flatliners and Page has been spotted in Portner’s dancing videos. Since Page keeps her private life private, it’s not exactly clear when they got married.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte married Kayla Rae Reid, a former Playboy model, on Jan. 9. They already have a seven-month-old son, Caiden Zane.

They tied the knot at the courthouse in Gainesville, Florida with Lochte’s father Steven as a witness.

“I’ve waited for Kayla my whole life,” Lochte told PEOPLE after the wedding. “She has given us the most perfect little boy and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her and Caiden.”

Marcus Grodd and Ally Lutar

Marcus Grodd joined the long list of Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stars to find love off the set. His friends introduced him to Ally Lutar, who owns a marketing agency called Propelle+Konnect. The couple tied married in Vancouver on Jan. 6.

“The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” Grodd previously told PEOPLE. “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

In July, Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams and indie musician Phil Elverum tied the knot in upstate New York. The marriage was a surprise, and the famously private Williams did not go public with the nuptials until a Vanity Fair interview. The Brokeback Mountain star usually does not talk about her relationships, but believed opening up in this case might inspire others to find love after losing a loved one.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it,” Williams said. “But there’s that tease, that lure, that’s like, ‘What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?’”

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

In May, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Scott Brothers Global creative director Linda Phan married in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. The two met in 2010 and got engaged in 2016.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE about the wedding. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The wedding of the year happened on May 19, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married. The couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with many of their celebrity friends on hand. Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Sir Elton John were among the thousands gathered to see the new royal couple.

After the wedding Harry and Meghan became known as the Duke and Duchess of Essex.

Josh Abbott and Taylor Parnell

Country music star Josh Abbott and Taylor Parnell married in Austin, Texas in July. Abbott is best known as the frontman for The Josh Abbott Band. Their 14-month-old daughter Emery served as one of their flower girls.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

Actress Ashley Greene, best known for her roles in the Twilight movies, finally married Paul Khoury in July. The couple got engaged in December 2016, but chose against rushing their wedding. When they finally did tie the knot in California, they only invited 120 guests, including Robert Pattinson and Brittany Snow.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

In June, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook in a gorgeous ceremony in California. Some of the guests included her co-stars Johnny Galecki and Simon Helberg.

“Huge congrats to these two – Kaley and Karl – on their marriage,” Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons wrote on Instagram. “They’re a truly well-matched pair with so much love between them… It’s a beautiful thing to be around them, and I am so happy for them both!”

Laura Slade and Kyle Weishaar

Former Shameless star Laura Slade married Kyle Weishaar, a stuntman, in Colbert, Georgia in June. The couple first met back in 2008, but it was not until 2015 that they met again. The couple danced to Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams Come True” and Joe Hisaishi’s “A Song for Mothers and the Sea” for their first dance.

Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson

Aspyn Brown, who appears on Sister Wives, married Mitch Thompson in Utah on June 18. The ceremony had a Scottish theme, in honor of Thompson’s heritage. Thompson and Brown’s father, Kody Brown, both wore kilts at the ceremony.

“It’s beautiful on its own, so we didn’t have to do much,” Aspyn told PEOPLE of the La Call restaurant where they got married. “There’s flowers, a beautiful view and a pond. We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it.”

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key, formerly one half of the Key & Peele duo, married Elisa Pugliese in June. Key shared a photo of the two kissing on a New York street, with the caption “Best. Day. Ever.” “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key,” Pugliese added.

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Actors Laura Prepon and Ben Foster married in June. The very private couple had been dating since at least July 2016 and also have a child. “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff,” Prepon, who stars on Orange is the New Black, wrote on Twitter.