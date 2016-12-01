Russian Hockey Player Bashes Ref With Stick

One Russian hockey player went absolutely berserk in a recent game, and tried slice a referee in half with his stick.

At the amateur match that took place in the Republic of Buryatia, referee Nikita Tikhonov called a 10-minute penalty because the player in the blue and red jersey was out of control. The player, Sergei Petrov, becomes angered for being called for a penalty and then furiously skates up towards the ref to confront him.

The two have a heated exchange of words, and Petrov eventually lost his cool entirely. The player raised his stick over his head and swung downwards on the ref with all his might in a wood-chopping motion.

The referee attempted to shield himself from the blow. Petrov’s teammates rushed to pull the two away from one another, but not before the referee had been hit several times.

Tikhonov had a GoPro camera attached to his helmet for the game. The camera was sent flying across the ice from the force of the player’s swing of the stick.

After hitting the referee with his stick, the player then began to punch the referee in the face.

The referee suffered multiple injuries in the assault.

Daily Star is reporting that the Disciplinary Committee of Hockey Federation of the Republic of Buryatia met on Wednesday night to discuss the incident. The committee came to the conclusion that the crazed player should be thrown out of the league for good.

No surprise there.

Not only has Petrov been banned from the league, but also the team has been broken up after the scandal. Two of the other players on the squad were suspended for five matches, and the other players will be available on the transfer list to be picked up by other teams in the league.

