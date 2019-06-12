Royal Family Viewer Notices Kate Middleton’s Diamond Cross Has Had a Change Made to It

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is sporting a new style to her necklace and onlookers can’t help but to notice the small adjustment.

Susan E. Kelley, founder of the website, What Kate Wore noticed a slight adjustment made to the cross necklace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Middleton was with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, at a Buckingham Palace event over the weekend when she wore the diamond crucifix.

Kelley pointed out that the one she was wearing on Saturday featured a diamond bail — the part that attaches the pendant to the chain. Whereas, her original piece does not have that ball, instead it’s connected by the cross and chain.

According to the Daily Mail, Leora Moreno — who is a jeweler and the founder and owner of Leo With Love — mentioned a few reasons as to why Middleton aimed for the change, saying, “The only difference is the additional diamond at the top of the cross, which could have been easily added at a later stage.”

“It could be that Kate was gifted a diamond she wanted to add, or had another piece she no longer wore but wanted to keep the diamond, so transferred it over,” she continued.

“Also, sometimes people just want to refresh their jewellery and this would be a great way to add to it but still keep the original design,” she added.

Moreno also mentioned, “It also allows the cross to hang slightly differently as the chain is no longer threaded through the cross, but instead allows it to drop elegantly from the additional diamond.”

Another jeweller, Arabel Lebrusan, who founded the jewellery brand Arabel Lebrusan, said, “This is a very simple way to transform an old piece to make it more contemporary.”

She continued to say it’s a “beautiful traditional cross design.”

“Such a delicate pendant works perfectly with the light yellow tailored dress, not making too big a statement, but just adding enough to be eye-catching,” she added. “With such a statement hat choice, it is important to keep other jewellery pared down.”

Middleton, along with the rest of the royal family, continue to make headlines regarding the rumors of a family feud. Recently, eyebrows were raised at this event when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were placed far away from Middleton and William, and they were standing alongside a few younger royals.

Although royal fans were concerned, according to Joe Little — the managing editor of Majesty magazine — said the reason why was all due to a royal “pecking order” where more prominent members who are closer to the throne have to take center stage.