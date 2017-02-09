Robin Thicke Hits Road Block In Custody Battle To See His Son

The legal battle between Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton seems to be getting worse and worse as the two parents try to figure out what’s best for their son. The two have been fighting over custody for months now, and as of the latest terms, Thicke is only able to see his son on special visitations with a supervisor, an arrangement he hoped to change earlier this week.

Thick recently put in a request to change the current custody arrangement after he had a series of unfortunate outings with his son. The first visit was completely canceled after the court-appointed monitor said that Julian didn’t want to go with Thicke. Then, the next day’s visit was cut short.

Essentially, Thicke is asking to either remove the monitor completely – which the judge passed on – or to at least remove the monitor’s ability to cancel or end the visitations. Thicke believes that the current monitor that is appointed to their case is biased against him.

The current custody situation was decided upon after Patton petitioned for a restraining order after an incident in January where Thicke wouldn’t leave Patton’s home and had to have the cops called. A judge did issue that order and now Thicke must stay away from her and their son except during his visitation hours.

What’s more, Patton claims that Thicke was not only abusive during their marriage, but had also abused drugs and cheated on her at the time. Needless to say, she painted a pretty black picture of the singer.

Thicke’s legal team have since accused Patton of only asking for the order after her plea for sole custody was denied, thus alienating Thicke. The couple will return to court on February 24.

