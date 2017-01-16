Robin Thicke Gets Shut Down By Cops In Custody War With Paula Patton

Well, Paula Patton had some visitors she probably wasn’t expecting at her home Friday morning. Robin Thicke caused the matter because she allegedly violated their custody order by not allowing him to take their son, but the tense video shows Robin walked away with nothing.

According to TMZ, Robin won a victory in court Thursday when a judge refused to limit his custody to daytime monitored visits. This came after the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into allegations Robin was using excessive corporal punishment on 6-year-old Julian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Robin called Paula after the hearing to take Julian for the night – which the custody order allows him to do – but she did not answer him at all.

On Friday morning Robin went to Paula’s Malibu home with L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and the court order. TMZ was told the deputies went inside the house and spoke with Julian and he said he was scared of his dad and didn’t want to go.

The video below cuts in right at the point after the police have talked to son Julian. They say they will not take the boy against his will.

But let’s recap where all of this stemmed from. Shortly after Thicke lost his father, actor Alan Thicke, at the end of December 2016, he spent some time with his son. On January 3rd, Julian spoke to school officials about his father spanking him on more than one occasion. The school then reported the account to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The night before Julian reported the spanking to his school, he told Patton of the incident. She asked him to demonstrate what Thicke did on her back. Julian hit her hard enough that she said “ow.” But Julian said that Thicke had actually hit him harder than that.

After that, Patton started to restrict the amount of time Thicke got to spend with his son. She even filed documents requesting a family judge to restrict Thicke’s contact with their son and to require monitored visits.

UP NEXT: Sofia Vergara Just Gave Us The First Look At Modern Family Filming For Next Season

“Julian is scared of you,” Patton wrote in the documents.

Thicke, however, claimed that he only ever spanks Julian when there is no other disciplinary choice. What’s more, he follows the law by making sure that he only spanks him lightly, on the butt, with an open hand. However, Julian also admitted that Thicke sometimes punches him as well.

Luckily for Thicke, the judge denied Patton’s request for restricted visits. However, the DCFS is still investigating the physical abuse claims against Thicke.

The “Blurred Lines” singer claims that Patton escalated this custody battle because she was mad that she wasn’t invited to Thicke’s father’s funeral in December. He claims that she was mad after the fact and wanted to get back at him.

MORE: Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Marilyn Monroe Style Pic On Social Media

Do you think Thicke is at all in the right here?

[H/T TMZ]