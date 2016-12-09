Rob Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian shared a picture of his baby girl Dream on Thursday, and it might be the cutest one he’s posted yet.

The reality star has been taking to social media to quite frequently in the past few weeks to share a slew of cute snaps of his almost one-month-old daughter.

Hi baby 🙂 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:28am PST

Rob’s fiancé Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream earlier this year on November 10. Dream is Chyna’s second child, but the first one she’s had with Rob.

In the most recent adorable snap, Dream Kardashian looks blissfully happy as she smiles with her eyes closed and tongue sticking out of her mouth.

The Rob and Chyna star shared the photo on Instagram on Thursday night with the simple caption: “Hi baby :)”

Rob and Chyna have even created an Instagram profile for their baby girl. The account has already amassed more than 766k followers, but only follows two people: Rob and Chyna. Check out Dream’s Instagram profile here.

Sleep baby,,,, best thing that has ever happened to me in my life A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:54am PST

While life is all smiles for baby Dream Kardashian, her mother Blac Chyna has been involved in a legal battle with Rob’s famous sisters.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s companies filed documents in court earlier this week to try and prevent Chyna from placing a trademark on the name “Angela Renee Kardashian,” which will be her name after she weds Rob.

The court documents that the Kardashian’s lawyers filed had some seriously harsh language about the former stripper saying that all three Kardashian women would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna was allowed to use the family name.

On Friday, reports surfaced that the family was taking measures to squash the beef. Learn more here.

What is your favorite picture of Dream Kardashian that Rob or Chyna have posted on social media?

