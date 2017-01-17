Ringling Bros. And Barnum And Bailey Circus To Host Final Show In May 2017

The circus might seem like an old-timey event, but thanks to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, kids have been able to enjoy the fun of the circus for years. However, it seems that this iconic and classic show is finally closing its doors.

Kenneth Feld, the Chairman, and CEO of Feld Entertainment, who has owned the circus for the last 50 years announced that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will hold it’s final show in May 2017. Feld cites the lowering ticket sales and the high costs of upkeep as the main reason for the circus to be closing its doors.

There is good news for fans of the company and its many live events. It seems that the circus is the only event that is currently being shut down. Feld Entertainment will still provide live entertainment in the form of Disney On Ice, Monster Jam, Marvel Universe Live! and Disney Live!

Here is Feld’s statement about Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey:

“After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will hold its final performances in May of this year. Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.

Nearly 50 years ago, my father founded our company with the acquisition of Ringling Bros. The circus and its people have continually been a source of inspiration and joy to my family and me, which is why this was such a tough business decision to make. The decision was even more difficult because of the amazing fans that have become part of our extended circus family over the years, and we are extremely grateful to the millions of families who have made Ringling Bros. part of their lives for generations. We know Ringling Bros. isn’t only our family business, but also your family tradition.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME will conclude its tour at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on May 7, 2017, and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out Of This World will conclude its tour at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, 2017. We hope you will come to celebrate this American icon for one last time before our tours conclude.”

So, if you are a lover of the circus, now is your last chance to see this iconic and classic show before it goes away forever. For more information, see Ringling.com.

