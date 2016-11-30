Ricky Smith 911 Call Released After Allegedly Making Sexual And Racist Comments

Comedian Ricky Smith and his friends were dinning at an Olive Garden when things turned south. According to a 911 recording, an Olive Garden employee called claiming that the group was being “rowdy.” However, the employee’s explanation of what happened isn’t quite the same as Smith’s.

The employee called the cops and gave her side of the story. It included a laundry list of accusations, including racial and sexual comments, yelling, taking pictures, and refusing to leave the restaurant. What’s more, the entire altercation seemed to stem from the group not being able to purchase alcohol.

“They were making sexual comments to their server,” the employee describes. “The next thing was, they were [asked for ID] for alcohol and they wanted to buy more than their ID allows. So they wanted to buy alcohol for a minor.”

Smith, however, had a different story when it came to what happened in the restaurant. According to the comedian, everyone in his group was over the age of 23 and had no issues showing their identification. He claims the group did not make any racial or sexual comments, nor did they ever raise their voices.

Eventually the police did arrive on the scene, and they claim that Smith and his group were very cooperative, even though the Olive Garden manager still refused to serve them. Smith plans to call the restaurant company and sort everything out.

As for the alcohol accusation, the police determined that it was “unsubstantiated.”

